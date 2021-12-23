Terrence L. Akre 1935-2021 Dec 23, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terrence L. Akre died November 1, 2021. Terrence was born on April 8, 1935 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He was cremated in Palm Desert, California. To plant a tree in memory of Terrence 1935-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terrence L. Akre Minnesota California Palm Desert Cremate Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.