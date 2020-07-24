1941-2020
Terrence D. “David” Mattson, age 78, of Grand Rapids, MN and formerly of Coleraine, Hibbing, Owatonna, and Flint, MI, died Tuesday July 21, 2020, at the Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was born October 15, 1941, in Hibbing the son of Toivo and Sadie (Gallipo) Mattson. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School and Hibbing Community College, and went on to receive his Master’s Degree from Bemidji State University. David was united in marriage to Kathryn Ann Pritchard on August 24, 1968, in Hibbing.
David worked as a Social Studies teacher in the Coleraine School District – retiring in 1999 after 30 years of service. He was a member of Bethel-Trinity Lutheran Church in Bovey, the Greenway Federation of Teachers, and Education Minnesota. He enjoyed Reading, playing cards, traveling and visiting people.
David is survived by his wife: Kathryn; daughters: Susan Marie (Shawn) Schultz of Hibbing, MN, and Carrie A. Mattson of Shakopee, MN; brother: Roger “Buck” (Diane) Mattson of Lakeville, MN; 2 grandchildren: Miranda and Brandi; three step-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: sister: Shirley Nosan; and brother: Kenneth Mattson.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel. The Reverend Mark Wagner will officiate. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to invited guests only. Live Streaming of the service will be available at www.baumanfuneralhome.com beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Click on David’s obituary and scroll down to access the video. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
