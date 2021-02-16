Terrance “Terry” Streetar 1941 - 2021

Terrance “Terry” Streetar, age 79, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Brookstone Manor Specialty Care, Grand Rapids, MN.
Terrance was born in 1941 to Joseph and Olga Streetar in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1959 and enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a cook. After he was discharged, he went to Hibbing Community College where he received a Culinary Degree. With his degree he went to the Twin Cities area, and was a cook for many restaurants. Later, he moved back to Grand Rapids and started working for Blandin until he retired. Terry married Jan Erskine-Voltz in 1988, and they were happily married for 32 years.
Terry was a member of the Grand Rapids Alliance Church and the Edge of the Wilderness Good Sam Club for numerous years. Jan and Terry loved to travel and traveled in their RV all over the United States. Terry also enjoyed fishing, being in the outdoors, working in his yard and his flower garden, and going for side-by-side rides to the DQ.
Preceded in death by his parents and step-daughter, Lindsay Voltz. Terry is survived by his wife, Jan (Erskine -Voltz) Streetar and son, Aaron Streetar and his family; step-daughter, Amanda (Jeff) Dick; sister, Joan (Roger) Schultz; brothers, Jerome Streetar and Bill Streetar; grandchildren, Kiera and Alex Dick; two nephews, and a niece.
Visitation will be Monday, February 22, 2021 at Grand Rapids Alliance starting at Noon followed by the 1:00 pm memorial service at the church. Rev. Erik Kling and Rev. Keith Puglisi will be officiating. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.