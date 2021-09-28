Terrance ‘T-Bone’ Maki 1952 - 2021

Terrance R. Maki “T-Bone”, age 68 of Keewatin, MN, passed away on September 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. He was born in Hibbing, MN to Sara and Robert Maki on November 8, 1952. Terry liked to fish and hunt.
He worked for Hanna Mining Company and was the manager and metallurgist at ASSAY Laboratories in Sparks, NV. Terrance is survived by his children; Heather (Len) Lyle of Eugene, OR, Aimee Collier, of Tillamook, OR, and Jason (Brigit) Hawkins of Kasson, MN, sisters; Jill (Joe) DeNucci of Nashwauk, MN, Susan (David) Stalboerger of Keewatin, MN and Gail (Kurt) Mohawk of Hibbing, MN, grandchildren, Catarina, Carlee, Aaron, Jordan, Madlynn, Mckenzie, Jason, great grandchildren; Skylar, William, Joycee, many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; Robert “Bob”; and Sara Jean (Farrell) Maki and brothers; Robert Jr., Jay, Gregory Maki and sister-in-law, Theresa Lyn Maki.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Vene Qua in Keewatin. Terry will be so sadly missed by his family and friends.
Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.