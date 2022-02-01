Terrance Henry Wourms Feb 1, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terry, 84, passed peaceful at home with his family by his side. He was born in Grand Rapids, MN. Terry is survived by his wife Grace, daughter Linda, Patty, Wanda, grandkids, great-grandkids and loving family.A memorial to celebrate the life of Terry will be at the Cohasset Community Center Saturday 02/05/22 3 PM to 6 PM. To plant a tree in memory of Terrance Wourms as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.