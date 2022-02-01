Terrance Henry Wourms

Terry, 84, passed peaceful at home with his family by his side. He was born in Grand Rapids, MN. 

Terry is survived by his wife Grace, daughter Linda, Patty, Wanda,  grandkids, great-grandkids and loving family.

A memorial to celebrate the life of Terry will be at the Cohasset Community Center Saturday 02/05/22 3 PM to 6 PM.

 

