Teri Troumbly 1967 - 2021

Teri Troumbly, 54 of Taconite, died on Friday, June 4, 2021, in her home.
She was born on March 29, 1967 in Grand Rapids, MN the daughter of Dennis and Arlene (Mostoller) Puttonen. A 1985 Greenway High School graduate, and later graduated from Bemidji State University. She had various accounting jobs throughout her life.
Teri and Jamiey “Mooch” Troumbly were married on March 25, 1995. Teri was a dedicated wife, mother and friend. She loved the Minnesota Vikings, her time spent at her camper on Jessie Lake, but loved her “boys” the most.
Survivors include her husband Jamiey “Mooch” Troumbly, her sons; Alex (Morgan) Troumbly and Aaron Troumbly, stepdaughter; Lindsey Troumbly, a sister; Tammie (Brad) Smith, nephews; Nic and Evan Pearce, along with many friends and family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws; Connie and Donald Troumbly, and special friends; Jerry Markovich and Chicky Guyer.
Per Teri’s wishes no services will be held.
