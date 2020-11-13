Terese Marie Forward suddenly and tragically passed away on November 10th, 2020 at 9:04am at First Methodist Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN. She passed away peacefully with loved ones.
Terese was one with a unique spark for life, as is described by some who would know her best. Her favorite times were when she was hunting and fishing with family, hanging out at the family cabin “dream spot” with the boys where she loved to be so much—amongst the woods and wildlife—making jewelry, and decorating the “Fairy Circle,” her favorite place on the property.
Terese graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1979, attended Itasca Community College, and later graduated from Hibbing Community College, to become, and retire as, an Industrial Construction Electrician, one of the first women to achieve this in the history of the State of Minnesota; something she would never mention, but worked very hard at.
Preceding her in death are her father, Wesley Emery Valtinson; and James Edward “Bubba” Forward.
Terese is survived by her sons, Colin and Dylan Meacham; Carson Meacham; brothers, Karl (Reagan) Valtinson, and Steve (Shirley) Valtinson; nephew, Nic; niece, Erin Valtinson; and mother, Rosemary Valtinson.
On Friday, Nov. 13th, 2020 she was laid to rest, at the Greenwood Cemetery on Jessie Lake, with her Norwegian family, as per her final wishes.
Rest in peace, Terese Marie Forward, Feb. 6, 1961 - Nov. 10, 2020, 9:04 am. You are missed and loved by many.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.