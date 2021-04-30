Terese Fraser Fredrickson, 91, a long time resident of Bigfork, died April 22 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, A.D. Fredrickson. She is survived by 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Until her later years, she was active in the community as a member of the Catholic Ladies Aid society and the Bigfork Hospital auxiliary and served eleven years on the HRA board. She worked at the Bigfork Hospital, Clinics and Communities as an RN, teacher and administrator for 15 years. Terese was a 1947 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and maintained lifelong friendships with her classmates, always attending the class reunions. She will be remembered by family and friends for her adventurous spirit, her artistic sensibilities and and her stoic and compassionate approach to life.
A Mass will be said in her honor at Our Lady of the Snows church on June 10, 2021. A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Edge Center for the Arts (https://edgecenterarts.org/donate).
