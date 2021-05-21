Teresa J. Huson 1952-2021

Teresa J. Huson, age 69, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.
Teresa was born in 1952 to James “Jim” and Virginia “Budge” Lund in Bigfork, MN She went to school in Effie, Mn and graduated from Bigfork High School. Teresa enjoyed her work on the railroad, tooting the horn and waving to the kids. She spent 25 years doing clerical work at Arrowhead Promotion. Teresa and William “Bill” Huson were united in marriage in 1986.
Teresa enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She always made friends wherever she went and always brought a laugh and a smile to the room. She loved being a grandma.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ann Bogdanovich; infant brother, James; and nephew, Neil Haapala.
Teresa is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bill; daughters, Hilary (Caley) Emerson, Adrienne Huson; sisters, Linda (Dave) Hynek, Janeice (Jeff) O’Loughlin; brother, Tim (Sheila) Lund; grandchildren, Paige, Jackson, Peyton, Gabby, Josslyn; special friend, Jolie Guyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.