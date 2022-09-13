Terence (Terry) William Jamsa 1956-2022 Sep 13, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terence (Terry) William Jamsa, 65, of Crystal MN, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. He was born November 22, 1956 and graduated from Cooper HS in New Hope in 1975.He enjoyed the auto body and vehicle repair industry and worked at it for several years especially his 57 Chevy. He also loved deer hunting and fishing in the Grand Rapids area.Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Bill Jamsa and is survived by his sister Tami (Larry) Larrabee and nephew Chad Larrabee and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Graveside service will be at 11:30 am, Monday, Sept. 19, at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids MN To plant a tree in memory of Terence (Terry) as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags William Jamsa Terence Motor Vehicle Chad Larrabee Deer Hunting Tami Fishing Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.