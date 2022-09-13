Terence (Terry) William Jamsa 1956-2022

Terence (Terry) William Jamsa, 65, of Crystal MN, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.  He was born November 22, 1956 and graduated from Cooper HS in New Hope in 1975.

He enjoyed the auto body and vehicle repair industry and worked at it for several years especially his 57 Chevy.  He also loved deer hunting and fishing in the Grand Rapids area.

To plant a tree in memory of Terence (Terry) as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

