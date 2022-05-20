Tanya M. Finken 1968-2022

Tanya M. Finken, age 53, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Tanya was born in 1968 in Aurora, MN to Dwight Herring and Cheryl Pliska. Tanya grew up in the Grand Rapids area and graduated from High School in June 1986. She loved spending time at Shallow Lake with her Grandma Rosie and Papa Ralph. On one of those visits is where she met the love of her life, John Finken Jr., while he was mowing the family’s grass. They were united in marriage on June 5, 2004, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, and together they made their home, along with their daughter Jerica, in Warba. Tanya worked various jobs, including Madden’s Dutchroom, Lakes Area Credit Union, Grand Rapids State Bank, and for Itasca County as an Eligibility Specialist, and as Deputy Treasurer.
Tanya will best be remembered for her contagious smile and her laugh that was just like her mothers. She was noted for being able to outshoot the boys, which earned her the nickname “Annie Oakley” from John, and for beating anyone who tried to arm wrestle her. She enjoyed hunting, camping, going to WeFest and Moondance, playing cribbage, bonfires and spending time with her family and friends. She was a caring person with a big heart, willing to help whenever needed. Tanya had a soft spot for animals, especially her dogs Josie, Bailey, and Jersey. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Warba, MN.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Dwight Herring and Cheryl Pliska; brother, Jesse Herring; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Rosie Herring; and maternal grandparents, Ted and Pearl Erickson.
Tanya is survived by her husband of 17 years, John; daughter, Jerica; step-father, John (Kathy) Pliska; sisters, Trisha Pliska, Stephanie (Jeff) Hoover, and Melissa (Danny) Clough; brothers, David (Kathy) Herring and Travis (Natalie) Herring; many extended family and friends.
Tanya’s family would like to express their gratitude to St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care that she received.
Tanya will be deeply missed by her husband, daughter, and all of her family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home and will continue Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service at Bethel Lutheran Church in Warba, MN. Burial will be at Hazelwood cemetery in Blackberry, MN. Rev. Mark Wagner will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.