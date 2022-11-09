Tanya Jo (Olson) Preston 1976-2022

Tayna Jo (Olson) Preston, 46, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, formerly of Bagley, MN, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, Minnesota after a long illness.
Tanya was born on February 6, 1976 in Bagley, Minnesota to parents Larry and Edie (Friborg) Olson. She grew up in the Bagley area and attended Bagley Schools and graduated from Bemidji High School. Tanya had a passion for animals, especially dogs and horses. She also had a gift for cooking and gave many people joy with her delicious dishes. Over the years, Tanya worked at Greensview Nursing Home, at the Sanford ER in Bemidji, and at Clearwater County Hospital and Clinic. She most recently had her own business as a caretaker for those in need. She was always caring for the elderly, which was her calling. Two of her favorite people she helped take care of were Mike and Regina Domish, whom she thought of as her own grandparents. Tanya took comfort in her Bible and loved Jesus. Most importantly, Tayna’s greatest love was her four boys and her family.
Tanya is survived by her children, Jagger Paquin, Devon Knutson, Lucas Preston, and Levi Preston; her parents, Larry and Edie Olson; her sister, Andri (Bruce) Criswell; her nephews, Preston (Gracie) Olson and Parker Nelson; her aunts and uncles, Linda (Gary) Merschman, Lana (Larry) Waldahl, and Mary (Elwood) Nordlund; and many special cousins, friends, and family.
She was preceded in death by her nephew, Tannar Olson; her aunt, Cleone Friborg; and her grandparents, Andy and Goldie Friborg and Lloyd and Laverne Olson. Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com
Services will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bagley, Minnesota with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at Bagley City Cemetery in Bagley, Minnesota. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Tanya 1976-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.