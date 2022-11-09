Tanya Jo (Olson) Preston 1976-2022

Tayna Jo (Olson) Preston, 46, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, formerly of Bagley, MN, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, Minnesota after a long illness.

Tanya was born on February 6, 1976 in Bagley, Minnesota to parents Larry and Edie (Friborg) Olson. She grew up in the Bagley area and attended Bagley Schools and graduated from Bemidji High School. Tanya had a passion for animals, especially dogs and horses. She also had a gift for cooking and gave many people joy with her delicious dishes. Over the years, Tanya worked at Greensview Nursing Home, at the Sanford ER in Bemidji, and at Clearwater County Hospital and Clinic. She most recently had her own business as a caretaker for those in need. She was always caring for the elderly, which was her calling. Two of her favorite people she helped take care of were Mike and Regina Domish, whom she thought of as her own grandparents. Tanya took comfort in her Bible and loved Jesus. Most importantly, Tayna’s greatest love was her four boys and her family.

