Tammy J. Hammerlund 1963-2022

Tamara Jo (Hanson) Hammerlund was born on May 8, 1963, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to Joanne (Gransinger) and Terrance Hanson, Sr. She was married in 1979 to Todd Hammerlund, and together they had four children, Jeremy, Amber, Andy, and Brittany. The couple later divorced.
In 2003, Tammy found the love of her life, David A. Scheff, in a Subway restaurant, when he held the door open for her. With love at first sight, she was unsure if she would ever see him again, as it was during hunting season, and she figured he was just visiting the area. With fate and a little help from Toni, her sister-in-law, Tammy and David had their first date over coffee at Country Kitchen, and the rest was history.
In December 2011, David proposed, and Tammy said, “yes”. Ten years later, David proposed for a second time, and she said “yes” again. They planned to “tie the knot” on July 22, 2023. Tammy and David took many trips in Dave’s airplane and together enjoyed fishing trips, gardening, and landscaping. They took vacations to the Florida Keys in the springtime, they enjoyed cooking, as well as many nights in front of the firepit and sleeping in the gazebo. They shared everything together and lived life to the fullest.
Tammy was loved dearly and will forever hold a special place in so many hearts. She was a huge volunteer advocate and served as a Guardian Ad Litem for over three years, where she received many accolades. Her most fulfilling work was serving as a Paraprofessional at Deer River High School, where she bonded with so many students and faculty. Up until her last day, students reached out to her with updates, affirmed how much they loved her, and how she positively impacted their lives. She always had an open-door policy for children and the younger generation in her life. She devoted almost 17 years to her fiancé’s family business, Scheff Logging & Trucking, where she worked as the office manager.
Tammy passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 29th at Bigfork Valley Hospital, in Big Fork, Minnesota.
She is survived by her fiancé, David Scheff of Marcell; mother, Joanne Hanson of Cohasset; children, Amber Hammerlund of Hibbing, Brittany (Zach) Madson of Granby, CO, David C. (fiancé, Blessing) Scheff of Marcell, Danielle (KC) Hawkingson of Grand Rapids, and Sarah (boyfriend, Jake) Scheff of Bigfork; 11 beautiful grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marsha Witherill of Bigfork, Lynette Lyytinen of Marcell, and Jennifer (Tom) Lutterman of Madelia; brothers-in-law, James (Holly) Scheff of Marcell, and Jeffery (Nancy) Scheff of Marcell; and nephew, Nathaniel (Ashley) Hanson of San Leandro, CA.
She was preceded to heaven by her children, Jeremy & Andrew Hammerlund; brother, Terry Hanson Jr.; father, Terry Hanson Sr.; and her mother in-law, Denise (Susie) Scheff.
Blessed be the memory of Tamara J. Hammerlund.
A Celebration of Life Service for Tammy Hammerlund, age 59, of Marcell, MN will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 6th at the Gunn Park Pavilion in Grand Rapids, MN with Pastor Matt LaTourelle officiating. Burial will be at Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids.
A time of gathering and visitation will be held on June 6th, from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at the Gunn Park Pavilion in Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are under the care of the LaCanne Family Celebration of Life Center in Windom. Condolences and memories of Tammy may be sent online to www.lacannefuneralhome.com.