Tammy Eileen Hewett (Mallum) 1965-2022

Tammy Eileen Hewett (Mallum), 56, of Chisholm, passed away on Wednesday, June 1st, after a brave battle with cancer.
Tammy was born on September 2nd, 1965, to Maurice and Hazel (Mohler) Mallum. She grew up in the Bovey area, attending Greenway schools. After high school she had two daughters, Amanda & Cassie. On September 14th, 1997, she married Mike and added another daughter, Mindy, to her family.
Tammy was a hard working person, often having more than one job at a time. She spent time working at Hibbing Electronics, DMR Electronics, Northwoods Bait Shop, and our family restaurant.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Mike Hewett of Chisholm, her 3 daughters, Amanda (Brian) Campbell of Bovey, Cassie (Jake) Nelson of Silver Bay, and Mindy (John) Barto of Bearville. 13 grandbabies. Siblings, Mike (Pam) Mallum, Lynn (Jeff) Liesmaki, and Bruce (Cheryl) Mallum and numerous nieces and nephews, that she adored.
Tammy loved everyone and everyone loved her. There are so many people that held a special place in her heart. She was mom to more people than just her girls and she will be watching over more “grandkids” than we can count.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 infant siblings, step-son Benjamin Erickson, and nephew Chad Beer.
Tammy’s burial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 18th. The burial will be at 10am at Itasca Calvary Cemetery. Her celebration of life will start at 12pm at Mallum Hauling’s Shop, located at 27722 E Wyss Road, Bovey.
