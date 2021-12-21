On Sunday, December 19, 2021 Sylvia left this world behind and was reunited with her parents, Harold and Marybelle; husband, Bob, son, Tim and her brother, Lyle.
Sylvia was born on June 12, 1934 to Harold and Marybelle (Peck) Thompson. She grew up on a farm in Deer River, MN along with her 5 brothers and 2 sisters. In 1953 she graduated from the Deer River High School and moved to the Twin Cities to work
She worked various jobs there until her mother bought a restaurant in Bovey, MN. She then decided to move back home to help her run it. On September 12, 1959 she married Bob Stangland. They started their lives together living and working in the Twin Cities. In 1967 they moved their young family to Babbitt, MN where they would spend the rest of their lives raising their 4 children.
Sylvia enjoyed going for walks and was very artistic. She loved to draw and made many different crafts to give to family and friends and would even sell them at the local Flea Markets. She was an amazing homemaker and absolutely loved taking care of her family. She was always cooking and baking goodies for her children and their friends.
In later years her and Bob enjoyed spending their summers at “The Lake” fishing with their family. Once again nobody went hungry. She made sure everyone had their fill of the best fried fish ever!
Sylvia’s greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family, she especially loved spending time with her grandkids. She always had many little helping hands when she was in the kitchen baking. Her house was just like her cookie jar…Never empty!
They say a mother leaves her mark on the world with the love she gives to her children. She blessed each and every one of us with memories that we will carry in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her sons, Bill and Rob Stangland; daughter, Debbie (Dan) Kumferman; daughter-in-law, Kelly Hendrickson; grandchildren, Robyn Stangland, Willie (Nikki) Stangland, Jessie (Ebon Warren) Kumferman, Josh Kumferman, Jaymee (Nick) Paskvan, Cody (Annie) Stangland and Sabrina Stangland; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jacoby, Landyn, Camden, Addy, Breauna, Jace, Tucker and Kinsley; brothers, Harlow, Lavern, Howard (Carol) and Rodney Thompson; sisters, Helen Arver and Lorraine Storlie; sisters-in-law, Mary (Harold) McWilliams and Janet Stangland; and many nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Carefree Living in Babbitt for the wonderful care that was given to our mother. We are especially grateful to those who gave her their loved and compassion during her final days. We are so fortunate to have this facility in our community.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.