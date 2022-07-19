Sylvia Elaine Mattson, 80, of Hoyt Lakes died on Monday, July 11. 2022 at Essentia-Health Virginia, MN.
Celebration of Life will be held August 27th at the VFW Hoyt Lakes, MN 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
Sylvia was born on September 11, 1941 to Lavern and Glenna Sherman in Bertha, MN. She grew up in Pengilly and attended school in Marble and Coleraine, having graduated from the Greenway High School, Class of 1959. Sylvia furthered her education at the University of MN where she earned a degree in education. She taught at the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes schools. Sylvia was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Mattson on February 13, 1965. Sylvia had worked at the Northstar Lanes in Hoyt Lakes and the Hoyt Lakes Lucky Seven. She was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, crocheting and playing bridge. Sylvia’s greatest joy was being a wife and mother and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Robin (Toni) Mattson of Hoyt Lakes; daughter, Shayla Mattson of Aurora; four grandchildren: Matthew Mattson of Little Falls, Jared and Jade Line both of Aurora and Margaux Mattson of Hoyt Lakes; a brother, Allan (Lavonne) Sherman of Grand Rapids; three sisters: Virginia Trumble and Sandra Warmbold both of Grand Rapids and Lucille (Louis) Katzenberger of Sterling, AK; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and her parents.
