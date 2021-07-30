Suzann Bendetta Nelson passed away on March 14, 2021 at the age of 74 (see previously submitted obituary).
She is survived by her daughter Senja (Chris) Morque, her daughter Siri (Anthony) Prato, grandchildren Liam and Eleanor Prato, Ren and Anders Morque, and many family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on August 8th, 2021. Visitation will be at noon, the Celebration will begin at 1:00, and a proper Lutheran Ladies Luncheon will follow.
