Former Grand Rapids resident and teacher Susan Kay Hickman, 73, of Palmdale, CA died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after long illnesses.
Susan lived on the LaPlant road from 1973 to 1978 and taught mathematics at the junior high. Her son Clay A. Hickman was born in 1976 and she was formerly married to Richard V. Hickman.
She moved to Palmdale and was a teacher and guidance counselor.
A summer celebration of life will be held in Palmdale.
