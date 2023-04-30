Susan Jennifer Vreeland, age 51 of Andover, Minnesota died on April 21, 2023.
Susan was born March 11, 1972 in Queens, New York, the daughter of Susan Mary (Reilly) and Michael Charles Vreeland. Her family moved from New York to Detroit, Michigan, and later to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota because of her father’s employment. Following her education, Susan met Richard “Rick” Somers and their relationship grew. Together, Sue and Rick raised their son, Jacob.
Sue was a proud woman who thrived in her career and succeeded most in a leadership role. Most recently holding the position of Director of IT for Anoka County. Sue enjoyed hosting dinners and holidays at their home, attending concerts, seafood and family gatherings. She enjoyed rooting for the New York Yankees and was truly proud of her Irish heritage. Going fishing and hunting with Rick was something she looked forward to.
Susan will be deeply missed by her son Jacob; her daughter-in-law Camila; grandchildren; Carter Somers and Addison Somers; one sister, Diane, the extended Somers family; other relatives; co-workers and many friends.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Richard “Rick” Somers; and her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 5, 2023 at Rowe Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.