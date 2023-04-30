Susan Jennifer Vreeland, age 51 of Andover, Minnesota died on April 21, 2023.

Susan was born March 11, 1972 in Queens, New York, the daughter of Susan Mary (Reilly) and Michael Charles Vreeland. Her family moved from New York to Detroit, Michigan, and later to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota because of her father’s employment. Following her education, Susan met Richard “Rick” Somers and their relationship grew. Together, Sue and Rick raised their son, Jacob.

Tags

Recommended for you