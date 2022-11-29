Susan Jane Cavallero Vipond 1946-2022

Susan Jane Cavallero Vipond, age 76, of Grand Rapids, MN, beloved wife, sister, and loyal friend left this journey for another on November 22, 2022.

Susan was born in 1946 in Duluth to Aileen and Joseph Cavallero.  She graduated from Cathedral High School in Duluth and the University of Minnesota Duluth.  She graduated with a major in journalism which she later used as a foundation for her own Ad Agency.  She lived in Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Duluth and Grand Rapids.  

