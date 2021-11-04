Susan J. “Sue” Rohloff 1942 - 2021

Susan J. “Sue” Rohloff, age 79, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN.
Sue was born in 1942 in Decorah, IA. She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1960 and earned her bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1964.
Sue married her best friend and love of her life, Dick, on December 26, 1964, at Glenwood Lutheran Church and together raised their three sons: Kurt, Jon, and Todd. Sue worked as a nurse in Mankato and Ely, MN prior to moving to the Grand Rapids area in 1978. She taught nursing at Itasca Community College from 1979 until her retirement as the Program Director in 2002. She touched the lives of her students earning their respect, appreciation, admiration, and affection.
Sue also served on the local hospital board as a member and chairperson and was part of the reorganization and relocation of the current Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. She was also a member of the Minnesota Nurses Association and the Northern Minnesota Nursing Educators’ Group earning the respect and admiration of her peers.
She closely followed her sons’ athletic careers and the growth of their families. She was extremely proud of all of their accomplishments. Sue enjoyed golfing, fishing, quilting, playing bridge, and baking. She loved spoiling her grandkids, following their activities, and being generous to a fault. Sue cared more for the welfare of others than herself.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents. Sue is survived by her husband, Dick; sons, Kurt (Julie) of Cohasset, Jon (Veronica) of Cohasset, Todd (Michelle) of Grand Rapids; sister, Nancy (Jim) of Tucson, AZ; brother, Larry (Jane) Hansen of Bloomington, MN; ten grandchildren, Sarah, Mark, Jocelyn, Jasmine, Jade, Josie, Eli, Luka, Dryden, and Opal; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Visitation will be Friday, November 12, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Itasca Community College Foundation, Grand Itasca Foundation, or Zion Lutheran Church.
