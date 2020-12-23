Susan A. Motherway 1947 - 2020

Susan A. Motherway, age 73, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Susan was born in 1947 to Donald and Alice Renzaglia in Cumberland, WI. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1965 and from Bemidji State University in 1968. Sue and Martin Motherway were united in marriage in 1969 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm, MN. They moved to Grand Rapids in 1974.
Sue enjoyed spending time traveling when the opportunity arose. She loved watching her grandchildren do what they loved, and she would often tell neighbors about them. Sue enjoyed cooking and baking. Sue enjoyed volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank, serving on the Grand Rapids Library Board, and knitting blankets for newborn infants. Most though, she enjoyed life and was loved by all who knew her.
Preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Alice Renzaglia; sister, Rodena Renzaglia; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Louise Kranik.
Sue is survived by her husband of 51 years, Marty; son, Mark (Christina) Motherway of Grand Rapids, MN; sisters, Michele (Dan) Hager of Chisholm, MN; brothers, Robert (Jennifer) Renzaglia of Bend, OR, Donald (Marilyn), Richard (Patti) Renzaglia, both of Chisholm, MN; two grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the 2:00 PM Memorial Service at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, 4604 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.