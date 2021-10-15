Sue M. Poncelet 1960 - 2021

Sue M. Poncelet, age 61, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Sue was born in 1960 to Delbert and Shirley Kongsjord in Grand Rapids, MN and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1978. She worked as a nursing assistant, cleaned houses for the elderly, and was a loving mom and caregiver to her son, Mathew, until his death in 2003. From 2004 until her passing, Sue was a foster mother to countless children. She also welcomed nine foreign exchange students into her home over a period of several years. Sue was a mom to many, and her love of caring for them encompassed all areas of her life. She loved decorating for the holidays which was a way to bring cheer to everyone who entered her home. While Sue loved all children, nothing compared to the love she had for her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She had a selfless heart of gold and opened her home to everyone. Sue gave everything and expected nothing in return.
Sue was preceded in death by her father Delbert; son, Mathew Meyer; and husband, Fred Poncelet. She is survived by her daughters, Sara (Aaron) Daigle, Trisha Rima; sons, Travis Poncelet, Tyler Tollefson; mother, Shirley Kongsjord; sister, Mona (Bradley) Petersen; brother, Mike (Linda) Kongsjord; grandchildren, Goldie, Charlotte, Eli, Henry, Wesley, Addilynn; special family friend, Rudy Anwiler; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 3:00 PM at the Triumphant Life Church, Bovey, MN followed by the 4:00 PM funeral service. Rev. Todd Block will officiate.
