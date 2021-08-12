Sue Ellen Zagrabelny 1949 - 2021

Sue Ellen Zagrabelny passed away very peacefully into the arms of the Lord, surrounded by her family and a close friend on July 28, 2021.
Sue Ellen was born in Hibbing Minnesota on October 22, 1949 to the late Walter and Lois (Booth) Zagrabelny. While she battled cancer for many years, she did so with great grace and tenacity.
Sue Ellen is survived by her siblings: Lois Kay Zagrabelny, Mary Jo (Thom) Morrissey and Stanley (Sandi) Zagrabelny, a plethora of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A big thank you to the many family, friends, hospital staff and Sandra (hospice nurse) for helping her in the last stages of her life here on Earth.
Services will be at Mount Olive church, 3045 Chicago Ave. South, Minneapolis, Minn., 55407 on Sept. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment in columbarium will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Olive Church c/o Neighborhood Ministries. Mount Olive was a huge part of Sue Ellen’s life!
May the perpetual light shine upon her and give her peace.