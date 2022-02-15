Stuart Thomas Leerssen, age 64, of Pengilly, passed peacefully 2/12/22. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Cecelia Leerssen, his sister Rebecca, and many beloved aunts and uncles. Stuart is survived by his siblings: Dawn (Bruce) Leo, Susan (Michael) Steigauf, Alison (John) Twiss and Adrian Leerssen. And nieces and nephews: Ari (Monaca) Leo, Brienne (Scott) Weiderman, Cara Leo, Joshua Steigauf (Jesse Groth), Zachary Steigauf (Anna Schneider), Andrew (Nicole) Steigauf, Kristin (Eric) Phair, David (Hannah) Steigauf, Gordie Twiss, Alex Twiss, Brenden (Emma Miller), Keleka Benz and Gunner Leerssen. Stuart leaves behind several wonderful aunts and an uncle. Stuart grew up in Grand Rapids, MN and was a 1976 graduate of Daystar Christian School in Federal Dam, MN. While serving in the US Navy onboard the USS Nimitz and at Cecil Field, Stuart was a parachute rigger, also jumping five times with his own parachute. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois in Chicago in July, 1999. After working several years as a physical therapist in Illinois, his cherished Northwoods drew him to Pengilly in 2003. He was the director for ten years at Radtke Physical Therapy in Nashwauk before purchasing that business, re-christening it Haven Physical Therapy. Stuart was passionate in caring for his patients, friends and family. A man of diverse talents, he worked hard and played harder. Stuart shared his love and knowledge of the outdoors with all of us. We spent many happy hours fishing, snowmobiling and four-wheeling. Stuart was always kind, gentlemanly and hospitable. Well done, thou good and faithful servant.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements: St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. 326 Second St. 55769
Visitation at 10:00 am Friday, February 18th, 2022. Service at 11:00 am.
