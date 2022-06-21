Steve was born in International Falls, MN in 1947. His parents were Lester Carr and Enid Ellsworth. He graduated from Falls High School in 1967 and attended Moorhead Area Technical School to get a certificate in Diesel Mechanics. While Attending Moorhead Tech, he met and married his first wife, Marlene. They had two children, James and Colleen. After receiving his certificate as a Diesel Mechanic, they moved to International Falls where he worked for Bosie Cascade. They then moved to Washington State where he worked for the Cowlitz County Motor Pool and later was the Maintenance Supervisor for the Toutle Lake School District. He went to work for Weyerhaeuser in about 1976 where he sustained an injury which caused him to leave Weyerhaeuser. For some time after his injury, he and his wife, Marlene, started a business which supported the local archery clubs. Their entire family became accomplished archers. Steve won a number of awards as outstanding sales rep for McPherson Archery. He and Marlene became staff shooters for McPherson, competing all over the State. Steve enjoyed the time he spent with his hunting dogs, his camera and his motorcycles. He was a founding member of the Mt. St. Helen’s Motorcycle club in Toutle Washington. Steve was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors. Steve also enjoyed his time in the CB world and later took up Ham Radio. He worked for Icicle Seafoods out of Seattle where he went to Alaska working on fishing boats. Steve was forced into full time retirement when health issues became a problem. He will be missed by many. He is preceded in death by his parents and his only brother, Stanley. He is survived by his sister, Pamela Burns of Wirt, Minnesota. He was a tribal member of the Sioux Saint Marie Michigan Chippawa Indian Tribe, getting his Indian heritage from his father who was also a tribal member.
He will be missed by his children Jim and Shannon of Georgia, Colleen and Laird Young of Gig Harbor, Washington and grandchildren Addison Carr and Kassidy Young.
A celebration of Life will take place on July 6 at the Wirt Town Hall. This would have been his 54th Wedding Anniversary.