Steven James Forbord 1963 - 2021

Steven James Forbord, age 58, of Deer River, passed away September 26, 2021 at Miller Dwan Medical Center.
Steven James Forbord was born on July 18th 1963 to Gary Forbord and Jean K. Forbord in Benson, MN. The family moved to Coon Rapids, MN when he was 5 years old and grew up there with two other siblings until he Graduated from
Coon Rapids High School in 1981. He enjoyed playing football and was part of the downhill ski team. After graduation Steve went to Anoka Technical College and received his degree as an Automotive Technician. Steve met the love of his life, Danita
Lee Carlson, whom he married on March 9th 1984 at Faith’s Lutheran. They were married for 37 unforgettable and blessed years. Together they had two sons James and Nicolas and four grandchildren with one more on the way. Steve and family moved from Oak Grove, MN and eventually settled in Deer River where he started his own successful business with his son
Nicolas called Northern Motorsports. He loved his family above all else but he also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and most notably his cars. If you knew Steve you would know that he loved to joke around and was never afraid to talk to someone or to stand up to do what was right. He was the epitome of what a man should be in values and respect. There was no other man more knowledgeable and respectable in the automotive and marine industry than Steven J. Forbord. We have truly lost an irreplaceable man. There are too many words to describe this wonderful and loving Husband, Father, and Son. He will be forever missed and his legacy will be forever emblazoned in our hearts, until we meet again in heaven.
Survived by: (Wife) Danita L. Forbord of Deer River MN, (Son and Daughter in-law) James and Kari Forbord, (Son) Nicolas A. Forbord, (Grand Children) Joscelyn, Jaxson, Jayda, and Janica Forbord, (Mother) Jean K. Forbord, (Mother in-law) JoAnn Rademacher, (Father in-law) Pat Rademacher, (Sister) Julie and Dave Anderson, (Brother) Brent and Julie Forbord, and (Nieces and Nephews) Cory, Angela, Jordon, and Logan.
Preceded By: (Father) Gary Forbord
Visitation: Grace Bible Chapel 2452 County Road 76 Grand Rapids MN, 55744. Tuesday, October 5th @ 10:00AM
Service: Grace Bible Chapel 2452 County Road 76 Grand Rapids MN, 55744. Tuesday, October 5th @ 11:00AM with lunch to follow.
