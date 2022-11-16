Steven D. Smidt 1963-2022

Steven D. Smidt, 59 of Hill City, MN

Steven Dale Smidt was born on August 26, 1963 in Ely, MN, the son of Glenn and Betty Smidt of Babbitt, Minnesota. He died on November 9, 2022 at Essentia Health Palliative Care Center in Duluth, MN, after an unexpected severe illness.

