Steven D. Smidt 1963-2022

Steven Dale Smidt was born on August 26, 1963 in Ely, MN, the son of Glenn and Betty Smidt of Babbitt, Minnesota. He died on November 9, 2022 at Essentia Health Palliative Care Center in Duluth, MN, after an unexpected severe illness.
Steve grew up in Babbitt and attended school there, graduating from Babbitt-Embarrass JFK High School in 1982. After high school, he attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, MN. Steve was employed as a mechanic in the Twin Cities area until 2002 when he opened his automotive business, Hill City Service, in Hill City, MN.
Steve was a fun loving person who had many friends and enjoyed the outdoors, including snowmobiling, bird hunting, golfing, and fishing. He had many fond memories of growing up in Babbitt and of the family cabin on Bear Island Lake.
Steve is survived by and will be sadly missed by his significant other, Elaine Kallio, and their son Brent Smidt of Hill City; father Glenn Smidt of Ely, MN; sister Deborah (Steven) Miller of Babbitt, MN; brother Scott (Lisa) Smidt of Willmar, MN; one niece, Kelly VanDamme; one nephew, Jason Miller; one great nephew, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Smidt, in 2006; one aunt and two uncles.
Celebration of Life for Steve is planned for Saturday, November 19 , 2022 from 3 to 5 pm at the Hideaway in Babbitt, MN.
