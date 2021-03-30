Steven A. Anderson 1954 - 2021

Steven A. Anderson, age 66 of Grand Rapids, MN passed Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Steven was born in 1954 to William and Faye Anderson in Grand Rapids, MN. Steve graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1972. Steve enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping, and being on his pontoon on Pokegama Lake. He loved spending time with his friends and family and liked shooting pool, playing foosball, and listening to music. Steve liked to attend vintage car shows and work on motorcycles.
Preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Lonnie and Rockney.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Natasha (Andrew) Randall; son, Jake Anderson (Moriah), Nick Anderson; sister, Judy (Paul) Dick; and granddaughters, Berkley and Hartlee.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Deacon Steve Schuler will officiate. Burial will follow at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.