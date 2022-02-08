Steve R. Randall 1971-2022

Steven R. Randall, age 50, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN.
Steve was born in 1971 to Rodney and Diane (Fuhrman) Randall in Grand Rapids, MN. Steve was raised in the Grand Rapids area and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. He excelled in mechanics and worked various jobs in that field, before attending and graduating from Itasca Community College with a degree in computer systems administration. After Steve graduated from ICC, he worked for ISD 318 as an IT technician and administrator.
Steve was a true outdoorsman and thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his dog, Echo. He was always there for friends and family and willing to do anything for them, especially his son. Steve will be remembered for his loving heart and ability to make anyone laugh.
Steve is preceded in death by his mother and hunting pal, Echo. He is survived by his son, Alden Randall; father, Rodney Randall; sister, Cherie (Miles Finn) Randall; and brothers, Brad (Kay) Randall, Jeff (Diane) Randall.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
