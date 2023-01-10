Steve J. Sertich 1952-2023

Steve J. Sertich, 70, Coleraine, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at home, with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born October 7, 1952, in Duluth, he was the son of Marko and Virginia (Fritz) Sertich.  Steve grew up in Duluth and was a 1971 graduate of Duluth Cathedral High School.  He attended college at Bowling Green in Ohio and was a graduate of St. Scholastica in Duluth.  Steve and Carol Thoen were married in Duluth on April 30, 1977.  Steve lived most of his adult life in Itasca County, had been a long-time employee of Lake Country Power, and was a former member of St. James Catholic Church of Duluth.  Steve loved spending his time teaching his love of hockey to the youth of our community, and he enjoyed taking money from his buddies  at Eagle Ridge, but his biggest joy was spending time with his family.  He was Papa to four grandsons that were the light of his life.  His only regret in leaving too early was missing out on the fun with them. 

