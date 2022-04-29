Steve G. Railson 1952-2022

Steven G. Railson, age 69, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home.
Steve was born in 1952 to Robert and Dorothy (Rhyner) Railson in Willmar, MN and grew up in the New London/Spicer area. After graduating from high school, Steve attended the University of Minnesota, St. Paul, earning a bachelor’s degree in Resource Management. Steve and Luann Strantz were married on February 26, 1977, in St. Paul, MN. In 1991, Steve and Luann moved to Grand Rapids and Steve started working at Hill Annex Mine State Park in Calumet and went on to manage Schoolcraft and Scenic State Parks also.
Steve was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, and his poker club buddies. The loudest person in any room, Steve was witty, smart, had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved to make people laugh.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Luann; daughter, Jacinda “Jacy” (Jeff) Williams of Duluth, MN; son, Lukas (Anna Zeimet) Railson of Longmont, CO; sisters, Sandra (Lowell) Anderson, Sharon (Kent) Tengwall, Kristie (Chris) Farran, Kathy Railson; and two granddaughters, Nova and Ivy Williams.
A celebration of life will be held on May 21st at 1:00pm at Scenic State Park. Please dress casually and for the weather (and a hike, if you’re so inclined!).
To honor Steve, the family plans to make a contribution to Scenic State Park. Steve loved the park and helping visitors connect with nature there. The park is working to reopen their fire tower to the public. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Scenic, or through the family (checks written out to Lukas Railson) to support this project.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.