Stephen W. Picht 1963 - 2021

Stephen W. Picht, age 58, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Stephen was born in 1963 to William and Ruth (Hansen) Picht in St. Paul, MN and moved to Grand Rapids shortly after. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1981. Stephen and Brenda Jensen were married on January 18, 1991, in Stevensville, Montana.
Stephen loved his wife Brenda, his family, all kids and the outdoors. His passion for life was beautiful to watch. He loved to travel, living in Montana right out of high school where he packed and guided back country hunting trips in the Bob Marshal Wilderness and the Scape Goat mountains. The story’s he would tell of his trips and the things he saw. He and Brenda fished across the country, from the creeks and rivers in Alaska to the Florida Keys and so many places in between. He touched so many lives with his love of fishing and hunting and introducing the next generation so they had the chance to share that joy. He had many accomplishments in the fishing industry, serving on the Board of the National Professional Anglers Association as President, Vice President and board member for 6+ years. He was one of the founders of the Student Angler Tournament Trail and a coach for the GR Thunderhawks Fishing team. You always knew when you saw the Lund coming across the lake with a guy in a black cowboy hat that it was Stephen and he would say there was an open seat in the boat, come on along it’s got the makings of a dandy day. One of his favorite sayings was that he was tougher than woodpecker lips and he truly was until the very end. He would be happy if everyone helped pass on his legacy by getting just one person introduced into the outdoors so that his love of life and the outdoors can continue to shine forever.
Stephen is preceded in death by his father, William; aunts, Susie Germscheid and Mary Jane Purcell; and nephews, Patrick Swing and Cody Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; mother, Ruth; daughter, Emily (Chad) Carlson; brothers, Michael, Daniel (Kelly), Nathan; nieces and nephews, Rebecca, Morgan, Ashley, Lane and great nephews, Grayson and Jensen.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 4, 2021, from noon to 4:00pm at Ray’s Sport and Marine, Grand Rapids, MN. A small family memorial service will be before the visitation, but will be recorded for those who wish to view it later.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.