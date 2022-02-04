Stephen Nordean Bischoff 1947-2022

Stephen Nordean Bischoff, age 74, passed on December 27, 2021 surrounded by family. He was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota on September 25, 1947 to Charles and Amber Bischoff, but has called Honolulu his home for over 53 years. A University of Minnesota alumnus, Stephen joined the Army in 1969 and was stationed in Hawaii at Fort Shafter. There he met the love of his life Caroline Suling Lee whom he married on May 15, 1971. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2021.
Stephen is survived by his wife Caroline Lee Bischoff; sons Aaron (Dawn), Ryan (Marie), and Kyle (Jordan); six grandchildren (Amanda, Samantha, Sophie, Edouard Bischoff, hanai granddaughters Caris Leong and Mikena Noland); two hanai daughters, Jodi Leong and Kelly Noland; siblings Mike Bischoff (Joann), Barbara Bullock, Amber (Honey) Goldstein, Nancy Stefanescu, and Pat Plass; brother-in-law James Lee Jr., and numerous nephews and nieces. Predeceased by parents Charles and Amber, and brothers George and Jay Bischoff.
For those unable to attend, the funeral service via live-stream on Friday February 11, from 11 AM to noon (HST). The service will also be available for replay online. It will be followed by a private inurnment with military honors at Diamond Head Cemetery.
The family requests that attendees please kindly sign into the virtual guest book available at the above mentioned link. Written messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: Bischoff Family, 1212 Nuuanu Ave #2409, Honolulu, HI 96817.
