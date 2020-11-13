Stephen Douglas Thompson, age 70, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Stephen was born on April 5th, 1950 in Des Moines, Iowa to Joseph Leroy Thompson and Roberta Joanne Petrie. Stephen united in marriage with his wife Linda on March 1st, 2009 in TX. They resided in their home in Grand Rapids, MN.
Stephen was the first born of four siblings while his father was serving in the Air Force during the Korean War. Stephen graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1968; graduated Itasca Community College in 1991 with his AA Degree, also attended Bemidji State University. Stephen attended West Cohasset Chapel and Triumphant of Life Church He was a skilled craftsman, pipefitter and contractor for his family business. Stephen retired at the age of 69 doing what he loved at MN Star. He was deeply passionate of his faith in Christ and spreading the Good News to everyone. His children were the love of his life. He loved his family and held his friendships close. As a former wrestler himself he assisted in wrestling for many years. He was passionate of hunting, fishing, sports, outdoors, he loved working with his hands. He always would wear something with camouflage. Stephen always enjoyed talking to everyone. Stephen was battling many kinds of cancer and he passed away too soon.
Proceeding him in death were his parents; step-mother Dixie Thompson; sister, Kathe Wodahl.
Stephen is survived by his wife Linda; his son, Shon Cody Thompson of Grand Rapids, MN; son, Darren Thompson of Milaca, MN; son, Christopher (Crystal) Thompson of Cohasset, MN; daughter, Sunce’ Thompson of Portland, TN; son, Jered Burton of Seattle, WA; son, Dusty (Ashley) Burton of Aitkin, MN; son, Kurt (Kelsey) Ehrhorn of Grand Rapids, MN; son, Kelly (Toni) Ehrhorn of Grand Rapids, MN; sister, Lynda Jo Thompson of Grand Rapids, MN; sister, Carla (Pat) Wiswell of Grand Rapids, MN; sister, Rebecca Bryan of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, Steven (Gayle) Bryan of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, John (Judy) Bryan of Grand Rapids, MN; sister, Laura Major (Ron) Mims of Round Rock, TX; 16 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 at Harris Township Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN; from 12:30pm to 1:00pm. Pastor Todd Block will be officiating the service. There will be a reception at Triumphant Life Church, 1307 CO RD 440, Bovey, MN following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking that everyone would wear any kind of camouflage to the service to honor his love of hunting.
Our family would like to thank, Duluth St. Luke’s & St. Mary’s; Hibbing Hospital & Clinic; Grand Rapids Hospital & Clinic; Deer River Hospital & Clinic; Angel Wings Life Flight; West Sanford Medical Center. You did an amazing job taking care of Stephen.