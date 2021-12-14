Stephen “Cookie” Williams 1941-2021

Stephen “Cookie” Williams, 80, of Hermantown, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, Minnesota.
Born on June, 16, 1941 in Nashwauk, Minnesota, Stephen was the third of Ernest and Esther Williams’ five children. Nicknamed “Cookie” during childhood by one of his aunts, it stuck throughout his life, and many only knew him as Cookie.
He graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1959, and entered the Army National Guard, where he served honorably for six years. He then began work at the Agnew Mine and Hibbing Taconite Annex, where he met his wife of 55 years, Angela Giombetti. Stephen continued his employment in purchasing at Butler Taconite until it closed, and he finished his career in mining at National Steel Pellet Company in Keewatin, Minnesota. Stephen and Angela raised their two daughters in Pengilly, Minnesota, and moved to Hibbing, Minnesota before he retired. He had recently relocated to Edgewood Assisted Living in Hermantown, where he made many new friends.
Stephen loved to hunt, fish, play golf, bowl, and camp in his fifth wheel at Lake Vermilion. He was an avid online gamer and Minnesota sports fan; his greatest joys in life, though, were his four grandchildren.
Stephen’s larger than life personality and infectious grin were his hallmarks. He will always be lovingly remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Angela (Giombetti) Williams, two daughters: Karri (Kevin) Kangas and Kathleen (Patrick) Savage, four grandchildren, Emily Kangas, Adam Kangas, Meghan Savage, and Mia Savage; and three brothers, David (Patti) Williams, Robert Williams, and Ernest (JoJo) Williams, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Williams, Sr. and Esther (Chiarvalle) Williams, and a sister, Judy Williams.
A private memorial mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, and burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing, Minnesota.