Starlet Jeanne Bishop 1950 - 2021

Starlet Jeanne Bishop, 70, Trout Lake, died Thursday, February 25, 2021 in her home.
Born October 21, 1950 in Grand Rapids, she was the daughter of Edward and Germaine (Thomsen) Johnson. Star was a 1968 Greenway High School graduate, had worked for Arrowhead Promotions and Ogle’s Grocery in the deli. She was a member of the Trout Lake Apostolic Lutheran Church, a former member of the Lawron Presbyterian Church and had served as a Sunday school teacher. Star was an avid sports fan for her children and grandchildren, loved flowers and gardening, and took great pride in landscaping her yard. She loved to decorate for special occasions and holidays, especially Christmas.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Derek Villebrun of International Falls, MN, James (Jeri) Shaughnessy of Coleraine and their son Lincoln, and William (Sarah) Shaughnessy of Ham Lake, MN and their children, Hollyn, Sam, and Max; her significant other, Keith Olson; Keith’s children, Chris & Cindy Olson of Litchfield, MN and their children, Alyssa, Braden and Ty, Natalie and Jon Liesmaki of Rogers, MN and their children, Blake, Katlin, and Meko, Victoria & Kyler Bachman of River Falls, WI and their children, Alexander & Juliann, Kimberly & Travis Herman of Little Falls, MN and their children, Stormy, Barret, Asa, and Winston, and Joe and Jackie Olson of Coleraine; siblings, Karen & Charlie Mottenon of Arkansas, Edward & Libby Johnson of Trout Lake, Robert Johnson of Lawrence Lake, and Ricky Johnson of Marble; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Star's request, there will be no funeral services.