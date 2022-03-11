Stanley LeRoy Simonson 1931-2022

Stanley LeRoy Simonson. Age 90. Stan passed away peacefully at the Benedictine Care Center in Duluth on March 6, 2022.
Preceded in death by his parents Selmer and Ida (Mortenson) Simonson and daughter-in-law Trudy (Casper) Simonson. Survived by his children; Karen (Dana) Swanson, Curt (Trudy/deceased) Simonson, Keith (Cindy Remington) Simonson; Grandson Aaron (Mandy) Simonson; and great grandchildren; Zack, Andrew and Isabel and one great-great grandchild Aurora. Brothers; Marvin (LeAnn/deceased) Simonson and Phil (Donna) Simonson.
Stan was born on August 21, 1931, on a farm in rural Pope County, MN. He attended small one-room schools in his early years. His family moved to Coleraine in 1940, where his father worked for the Conestoga Steel Mine (Cleveland Cliffs).
He attended Greenway schools where he enjoyed sports, especially football and boxing where he advanced to the Golden Gloves tournaments. Stan married Carol LaDoux in 1949.
He worked as a brakeman on the Burlington Northern for 14 years but was also an entrepreneur operating and owning several businesses including general stores, a hotel and an ice route. Stan liked Country Western old-time music, dancing, walking, softball and family reunions. He enjoyed playing cards and cribbage with family and friends.
He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and especially looked forward to eating lefse and lutefisk on holidays and watermelon anytime.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service.