Sonia M. Tessman 1936 - 2021

Sonia M. Tessman, age 85 of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home, Grand Rapids, MN surrounded by her family.
Sonia was born on January 29, 1936 in Valley City, ND to Edward and Minnie (Johnson) Fuhs. On November 16, 1955, Sonia married Wesley Eugene Tessman in Detroit Lakes, MN. They moved to Grand Rapids, MN in 1955 where they raised their family on Prairie Lake until 2016 when they moved to Majestic Pines Independent Living. She cherished all of her friends, old and new. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life. She especially enjoyed their movie nights, sleepovers, marble games, and laughing so hard she cried. Sonia loved her Lord and Savior and could not wait to go home to Him.
Preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Wesley Tessman; two sisters, Elorius Commers and Marinette Emerson; and her brother, Eugene Fuhs. Sonia is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wesley; daughters, Kristi (Tad) Howard of Grand Rapids, Diane (Tim) Skelly of Grand Rapids; sons, Wesley (Toni) of Glenwood, MN, Timothy (Becky) of Siren, WI, Randy of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Amy (Barry) Lankow, Kelly (Mike) Shrode, Kristopher (Elaine) Rysavy, Brandon Howard, Stephanie (Christopher) Lipscy, Daniel (Kayla) Tessman, Brianna Howard, Ashley (Josh) Lekson, Alex Skelly, Leo Tessman, Emma Tessman; great grandchildren, Mercedes, Ireland, Teagan, and Faith Lipscy, Leah and Ezra Tessman, Madison Shrode, Cambria Kuck, and Avery Lankow; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 4th, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Rowe Funeral Home, followed by a visitation on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Bovey, MN, one prior to the 11:00 AM Funeral Service. Rev. Jeffrey Kyler will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.