Sonia Larsen, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully on July 4, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in 1933 to John and Gertrude Weeks. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1950 and the University of Minnesota in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree in Parks, Recreation Administration, and Camping. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.
In 1958 Sonia married Godfrey “Nick” Larsen. They lived in Minneapolis where she worked with YWCA teens and as waterfront director at Lyman Lodge. In 1962 she and Nick moved to Grand Rapids to raise a family and to work for Camp Mishawaka. During her 50+ years associated with Camp Mishawaka she held the positions of food service manager, assistant director of girl’s camp, director of girl’s camp, office manager and, up until 2 years ago, coordinated the making of the camper awards (shields and feathers) with Nick.
While living in Grand Rapids, Sonia was active in many groups and organizations: AAUW-50+ years, PEO-46+ years, Bridge Club-40+ years, Presbyterian Church, Bo Peep Nursery School, Children’s plays through AAUW, Grand Rapids Players, Birthday Club, and teaching swimming lessons to local children. In her retirement she volunteered regularly at The Grand Itasca Clinic in the coffee bar. The special friendships made, during all of these activities, are something she held dear to her heart.
Sonia is preceded in death by her parents, Judge John and Gertrude Weeks and son, David Larsen.
She is survived by her husband, Godfrey “Nick” Larsen; daughter, Kristan (Tim) Hastings; son, Jim Larsen; five grandchildren, Griffin Hastings, Tim Hastings, Christopher Hastings, Andrew Davalos, Matthew Davalos; and one great grandchild, Elias Hastings.
A September memorial service is being planned.
The family would like to thank The Grand Itasca Hospital and Majestic Pines for the compassionate care provided to us all, during the final days of Sonia’s life.
If you choose to send a memorial gift, please consider a donation to the Mishawaka Foundation.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.