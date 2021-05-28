Sister Carol died peacefully in her sleep, Monday, May 17, 2021. She is survived by sibling Raymond Peloquin of Virginia, many nieces and nephews, her religious community and a multitude of friends.
She was predeceased by her mother Alice, and siblings, Leone Lind, Agnes Rajala, Ida Haugen, Mae Pike, Don Peloquin and Earl Peloquin.
Carol (Eunice) was born in St. Paul, Minn., in 1936. She grew up in Bigfork and graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School in Duluth. She entered the novitiate of the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary in 1955, made her first profession in 1957, and her final vows in 1962.
Sister Carol was a life-long learner, achieving three Masters Degrees in Communications, Spirituality, and Theology. Sister Carol was a teacher in the Catholic schools in Duluth and at St. Mary’s Academy in Winnipeg.
Sister Carol left St. Mary’s to become the Catholic Chaplain at Stoney Mountain Penitentiary. Retiring from the penitentiary and knowing the challenges that faced the men upon their release, Sister Carol received permission from Corrections Canada to begin Next Step Peer Support Program in 1991. Participants met weekly to share and to get input on personal growth, finances, housing and more. Volunteers became friends and part of the family. When she stepped down as the Director of Next Step Program, Sister Carol herself remained a volunteer.
Sister Carol was a strong voice for those she served. She was co-recipient of the Caritas Award from the Catholic Foundation and this year was named one of the 150 Women Trailblazers in Manitoba.
A Mass of Resurrection was celebrated at Despins Residence at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Interment following at St. Boniface Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Sister Carol’s name could be made to: Future Hope Inc., 290 Furby St., Winnipeg, MB R3C 2A9.
Family and friends may sign a book of condolence online at www.desjardinsfuneralchapel.ca.