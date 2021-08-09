Shonna M. Lanning 1971 - 2021

Shonna M. Lanning, age 50, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly at Fairview Range Medical Center, Hibbing, MN.
Shonna was born in 1971 to Harry “Pat” and Juanita Ewens in Wurzberg, Germany. The family returned to the United States shortly after Shonna was born. They lived in Grand Rapids and Minneapolis and Shonna graduated from Grand Rapids High School. She attended Itasca Community College and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, earning her bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Shonna worked for North Homes Child and Family Services for 25 years. Shonna had a generous heart and was a loving caregiver. She enjoyed gardening and being involved with her children’s activities with horses, hockey, football, and racing. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Shonna is survived by her husband, Sean; daughters, Whitney (Derek Bundy) Provinzino and her one and only grandson, Bo Bundy, Teagan Provinzino; son, Dominic Provinzino; parents, Pat and Juanita Ewens; brothers, Robert Ewens, Timothy (Betty Jo) Ewens; sister, Kelly (Brent) Bradley; sisters-in-law, Leslie Borges, Deborah Lanning; brother-in-law, Colin Lanning; several aunts, cousins, and other relatives; and her four dogs, Diesel, Nanook, Mya, and Blu.
A celebration of life for Shonna will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 PM at Gunn Park, Grand Rapids, MN with a time of sharing at 5:00PM.
