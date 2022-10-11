Shirley Rose Foust Oct 11, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shirley Rose Foust, age 79 of Warba, MN, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Foust as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mn Grand Rapids Condolence Shirley Rose Foust Arrangement Grand Itasca Hospital Guestbook Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.