Shirley Rose Foust 1943-2022

Shirley Rose Foust, age 79 of Warba, MN, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.
Shirley was born in 1943 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to James and Hazel Vadnais. Shirley was the only girl in a family of 6 boys and she grew up in Swan River, MN. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1961. On November 3, 1962, she was united in marriage to Glen Foust in Warba, MN. Shirley and Glen made their home in many places across the United States and overseas due to Glen’s career in the U.S. Air Force. Following Glen’s retirement from the military, they made their home in Arizona for 27 years and Shirley worked for a title company. In 2006, Shirley and Glen retired to their dream home on Shallow Lake near Warba, MN. Shirley loved arts and crafts and was an amazing creative artist.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Harold, Mike and Ernest Vadnais.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Glen; her daughter, Cheryl Foust; her son, Gary Foust; special granddaughter, Amber Pulera; three brothers, Dan Vadnais, Frank (Linda) Vadnais, and Ted (Barbara) Vadnais; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery-Duluth, 4777 Highway 53, Saginaw, MN.
