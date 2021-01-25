Shirley Mae (Erickson) Sigler 1928 - 2021

Shirley Mae (Erickson) Sigler, age 92, of Bigfork, Minnesota passed away January 14, 2021 from natural causes.
Shirley was born on May 12, 1928 to John and Georgia (Backstrom) Erickson in Blackberry, Minnesota. She attended and graduated from Bigfork High school in 1946. Upon graduation, she moved to southern Minnesota to live with her sister. It was there she met the love of her life, Owen Sigler, and they married December 3, 1946. Together they had two children; daughter Nancy and son Gary. For most of their life they farmed in the Le Roy area. Then in 1977 they retired and moved back to Bigfork where Shirley had grown up.
Shirley was an active member of the First Presbyterian church and the Bigfork community. Shirley’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her beloved family and dear friends.
Shirley is survived by her children, Nancy Shaw (Stephen) of Hugo, MN, Gary (Linda) Sigler of Owatonna, MN, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, extended family, cousins and friends.
Shirley was loved very much by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Presbyterian Church of Bigfork are preferred.
Arrangements by: Carroll Funeral Home Deer River & Bigfork, MN