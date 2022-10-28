Shirley M. Huntington 1933-2022

Shirley M. Huntington, age 89 of Cohasset, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, MN surrounded by family.

Shirley was born in 1933 in Bemidji, MN, to William and Louise Spicer. In 1943, the family moved to Grand Rapids where she grew up. After high school, Shirley attended Bemidji State University graduating with teaching degree. While on a fishing trip and knee deep in Sugar Creek, she met Bill Huntington. The couple was later married in June of 1951 and together they had one daughter, Arlyce.

Tags

Recommended for you