Shirley M. Huntington 1933-2022

Shirley M. Huntington, age 89 of Cohasset, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, MN surrounded by family.
Shirley was born in 1933 in Bemidji, MN, to William and Louise Spicer. In 1943, the family moved to Grand Rapids where she grew up. After high school, Shirley attended Bemidji State University graduating with teaching degree. While on a fishing trip and knee deep in Sugar Creek, she met Bill Huntington. The couple was later married in June of 1951 and together they had one daughter, Arlyce.
Shirley and Bill lived in Deer River, International Falls, and then settled in Cohasset in 1971.
She worked at Reed Drug store, and taught school for many years in Remer, Mn until her retirement.
Shirley had a passion for gardening and canning, was as accomplished seamstress, sewing many of her grandchildren’s clothes, cooking, and teaching piano lessons. Spending time with her family was what made her the happiest. Shirley was a member of the card club in Cohasset and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. She wrote her autobiography and was starting on a second book. Shirley’s outspoken and stubborn personality will be missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Bill, parents, Jim and Louise; daughter; Arlyce, and sister, Janet
Shirley is survived by her grandchildren; Duane Hoard, Nichole Mallum (Randy), Hollie (Shannon) Weimer, Joel (Brook) Hoard, Aaron Hoard, Isaac (Naomi) Hoard, Heather Hoard, and Kairiss (Zak) Kruse; 15 great grandchildren, Jacob, Christian, Mathias, Eli, Bennett, Tyler, Trystan, Savanna, Judah, Emery, Haddy, Caleb, Simon, Selah and Elvira; one great-great grandchild; Ody, sister ; Bonnie (Max) Geisdorf, son-in-law; Roger Hoard, nieces, nephew; and many extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 29, at Libbey Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN beginning at 12:00 and lasting until the 1:00 PM funeral service. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery. Rev. Isaac Hoard will officiate.
Shirley’s family would like to thank the staff of Solvay Hospice House for the excellent care she received.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.