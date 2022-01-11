Shirley M. Cook, age 82, of Hill City, MN passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

