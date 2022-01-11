Shirley M. Cook Jan 11, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley M. Cook, age 82, of Hill City, MN passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Cook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shirley M. Cook Mn Condolence Medical Center Duluth Essentia Health St. Mary's Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.