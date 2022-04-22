Shirley M. Cook 1939-2022

Shirley M. Cook, age 82, of Hill City, MN passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Shirley was born in 1939 to William and Jenni Pritzkau in Burnstad, ND. She graduated from high school in Napoleon, ND and then from college in Bismarck, ND. Shirley worked as a librarian until she married Kenneth Cook in 1972 at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. Shirley and Ken lived in Waterville, MN until Ken’s retirement in 2002 when they moved to Hill City, MN. Shirley loved to do puzzles, word searches, gardening, tending to her flowers, and camping with her family and friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ken; brothers-in-law, Jack Beaver, Donald Ganoung, and Tom and Nelson Cook.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon; sisters, Dorothy Ganoung, Janice Beaver; sister-in-law, Melanie (Jay) Pacaro, Dee Cook, Linda Cook; brother-in-law, Norman Cook; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Hill City Assembly of God, Hill City, MN followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Lisa Jordan will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.