Shirley “June” Witte 1925 - 2021

Shirley “June” Witte, age 95, of Grand Rapids, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Grand Village.
June was born on August 25, 1925, in Browns Valley, MN, to Florell and Sophie (Gunderson) Stoskopf. She was a 1942 graduate of Browns Valley High School. On December 22, 1946 she was united in marriage to Dale Witte, and the couple were blessed with five children. June was a devoted homemaker who cared for her family. In her free time, she enjoyed watching Twins games, Looney Toons, and Topps. During World War II, June made metal pails for the army in Glenwood. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Women’s Auxiliary in Browns Valley and Eagles Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale in 1986; granddaughter, Shannon; and brothers, Bill and Phil.
June is survived by her children, Yvonne (Larry) Schuppel, Randy (Faye) Witte, Mark (Mary) Witte, Karen (Danny) Dagle, and Scott (Michelle) Witte; 10 grandchildren; 6 Great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service in June’s honor will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.