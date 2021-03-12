Shirley Jones-Kostka age 93 of Grand Rapids,MN, died March 3,2021, at the Elim Nursing Home in Princeton,Mn. Shirley was born in Loretta,Mn, to John (Jack) and Vivian (Peterson)Harff in July/1927 and grew up on a Dairy farm with two brothers Jerome and Jarvis, in Rockford,Mn. Married Robert Johnson on 6/21/1947, moved to Princeton,Mn.
Children; Cecelia Atherton(Gene Hubbard of Brookings, Oregon, Michael Johnson of Mpls,Mn, David Johnson(Brigitte) of Princeton,Mn. Grand-children Patrick Atherton(Karla) of San Diego Calif, Daniel Johnson(Amanda) of Duluth,Mn, Robert Johnson of Princeton,Mn, Jacob Johnson of Moorhead,Mn. GreatGrand-Children Dale,Zack, Brandon, Dylan, Kassandra, Kayla, Clara and Arwen. Shirley loved her family around her, and loved to tell jokes and her stories of her life experiences. She had two passions, playing cards and fishing and she was good at both!! Shirley moved to Grand Rapids, Mn in the early 70’s to be a caretaker of an elderly women Mrs.Jones.. Where she met Vernon Jones and was married in 1974, lost Vernon to Cancer in 1987. Shirley married William (bill) Kostka in 1990, he passed away in 2010. Shirley was cremated, and Family will place her in the Berry Cemetery in Princeton,Mn May 15,2021